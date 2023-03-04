Patch 1.0.3.62

This update took longer than I expected or wanted, but now it's finally here. I had originally intended for the next update to be a upgrade of the Unity engine version and some pending graphical improvements. However, due to the delay in bringing you this update, I want to put out at least one, maybe two, smaller updates on the heels of this one, before doing anything with even a small risk of delay. There is a decent backlog of QoL improvements and misc. requests that I will want to make sure are done in the not too distant future.

I realize the updates have been sparse these last months, but there are things happening that should help me pick up the pace a little. I don't want to over-promise, but hopefully the next few weeks will feature game updates that show what I'm talking about. If things pan out as I hope they will, it should increase my development bandwidth a fair bit. Either way, I will keep you all informed on the forums.