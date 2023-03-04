Early Access Content Pack 21: Monster Mash



From the crashing waves of the raging sea to the shifting sands of the scorching desert, a new batch of monsters makes its way into TaleSpire!

This pack contains the following new minis:

Storm Giant

Djinni

Swarm of Rats

German Shepherd Dog

Swamp Dragon

Other additions and changes:

6 new bare purple crystals

Changes to the crystal material (cooler-looking!)

Update on Ship Tileset:

We're just about done with work on the tiles, props, and minis for the Ship pack. After that, we have a bit of testing to do before we get it into your hands. Stay tuned!

BUILD-ID: 10692207 Download Size: 72.9 MB