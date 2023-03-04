Early Access Content Pack 21: Monster Mash

From the crashing waves of the raging sea to the shifting sands of the scorching desert, a new batch of monsters makes its way into TaleSpire!
This pack contains the following new minis:
- Storm Giant
- Djinni
- Swarm of Rats
- German Shepherd Dog
- Swamp Dragon
Other additions and changes:
- 6 new bare purple crystals
- Changes to the crystal material (cooler-looking!)
Update on Ship Tileset:
We're just about done with work on the tiles, props, and minis for the Ship pack. After that, we have a bit of testing to do before we get it into your hands. Stay tuned!
