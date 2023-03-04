- Fixed an issue where the AI simulation at the end of a week could get stuck
- Fixed an issue where the Relationships panel would fail to load correctly
- Deleted some placeholder text that shouldn’t have been present in the release version
Championship Wrestling Promoter update for 4 March 2023
Patch 1.104
