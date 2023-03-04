 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eat or DIE! update for 4 March 2023

Eat or DIE! Update Alpha 0.07

Share · View all patches · Build 10692164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • A bomb which follows player and explodes when collided with player has been added to 3rd, 4th, 5th maps.
  • Shark spawn has been added after 45 fish eaten for 4th and 5th maps.
  • Restart option has been added to pause menu.
An Example For The Bomb:

Changed files in this update

Eat or DIE! Content Depot 1425391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link