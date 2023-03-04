Find The Sunbed - Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10692155 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 18:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Here's a list of new features that this update brings to the Find the sunbed:

New feature: Character customization - choose your favorite look and customize the main character to fit your playstyle!

Improved graphics: Enhanced image quality for an even more immersive gaming experience.

Bug fixes: We've addressed several known bugs to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience.

New challenges: We've added new traps and enemies to increase the level of difficulty and give you even more fun in the game.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to test these new features and get even more immersed in the Pipe adventure!