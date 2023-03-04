 Skip to content

Find The Sunbed update for 4 March 2023

Find The Sunbed - Update 1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a list of new features that this update brings to the Find the sunbed:

  • New feature: Character customization - choose your favorite look and customize the main character to fit your playstyle!
  • Improved graphics: Enhanced image quality for an even more immersive gaming experience.
  • Bug fixes: We've addressed several known bugs to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience.
  • New challenges: We've added new traps and enemies to increase the level of difficulty and give you even more fun in the game.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to test these new features and get even more immersed in the Pipe adventure!

