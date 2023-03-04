 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 4 March 2023

Patch for V10.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10692112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a bug with the calculation of earned runs when a runner reaches base on an error and eventually gets out on the base paths.

Changed files in this update

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Content Depot 1916341
  • Loading history…
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot Win32 Depot 1916342
  • Loading history…
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot MacOS Depot 1916343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link