We've moved the server hosting to France. Also the launcher is now showing the events through our forum (Nosetu.com)

Join our discord:

https://discord.com/invite/9bH9adPBxf

Web:

https://kicksonline.net/

Many thanks to our sponsor https://hostingxf.com/ to make this possible and keep hosting the game.