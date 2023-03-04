 Skip to content

Polars Playtest update for 4 March 2023

v0.2732

Build 10692060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey crew,

we have squashed some bugs and added some Cell Editor features, let us know if we accidentally introduced anything unwanted!

  • Lift Intro cell now has an extended first part which teaches an important mechanic

  • There's now a hint for the second part of Freeze Magnet Intro

  • The green goo does not limit player jump height anymore

  • The first Explosive Magnet in cell 21 now has a decreased timer

  • Fix Volumetric Fog on Vulkan

  • Cell Editor:

    • Fix missing Message Log
    • Volumes can now be configured to affect only the player, only magnets, or both
    • Triggers can now be multi-use
    • Scripting: Delegates can be unbound now by setting them to nil
    • Scripting: Fix scripts were saveable / editable in stock cells (they shouldn't be)
    • Scripting: print now works and writes to the Message Log (good for debugging)

