Hey crew,
we have squashed some bugs and added some Cell Editor features, let us know if we accidentally introduced anything unwanted!
-
Lift Intro cell now has an extended first part which teaches an important mechanic
-
There's now a hint for the second part of Freeze Magnet Intro
-
The green goo does not limit player jump height anymore
-
The first Explosive Magnet in cell 21 now has a decreased timer
-
Fix Volumetric Fog on Vulkan
-
Cell Editor:
- Fix missing Message Log
- Volumes can now be configured to affect only the player, only magnets, or both
- Triggers can now be multi-use
- Scripting: Delegates can be unbound now by setting them to
nil
- Scripting: Fix scripts were saveable / editable in stock cells (they shouldn't be)
- Scripting:
