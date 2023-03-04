 Skip to content

Bing in Wonderland update for 4 March 2023

1.2.15

Build 10692058 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Bug fix: The gamdpad auto-aimed and could not aim at the ice eyes.
  • When using the gamepad, previously pressing the right stick would lock on to the enemy, now pressing the left/right stick will lock on to the enemy for both.

