Refund Me If You Can : Lexy's Story update for 4 March 2023

V1.2 - Update and a new level

New features :

  • A new bonus level
  • Message appears when the timer reaches 2 hours

Modifications:

  • Fixed obstacle on level 5
  • Increased the size of reset floor on all levels
  • Fixed an infinite jump glitch

