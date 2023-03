Share · View all patches · Build 10691948 · Last edited 5 March 2023 – 09:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

another small update with some bug fixes! Thanks for spotting these out!

Changelog:

Fixed: When restoring a cleaning order in the seeder v2 it would stuck the worker.

Fixed: Packager v2 sometimes could stuck the workers trying to pass by.

Fixed: Locker building point was too far and sometimes wouldn't build it.

See you soon!