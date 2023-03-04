0.1.7 - Gonna stop naming every patch "patch" patch

Made the cracked floor in Old Digger's arena do something.

Updated the Codex. (WIP)

Increased Blast Scepter throw blast damage from 1 -> 2, but it now uses durability.

Reworked Health & Mana potion infusion traits to track kills instead of damage dealt to mitigate lategame infinite builds.

Most on kill bonuses no longer trigger on infinitely summoned enemies.

Pit damage plane now uses spike knockback rules (doesn't apply hitstun, retains momentum unless in knockback).

Added a safety system that launches players below the Pit damage plane back up.

Sending a shop item to Pocket now counts as purchasing it. (Reported by Jazdia.)

Fixed Material Stash giving its Scrap bonus again when traveling between areas. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Nail portal lid not blocking items before the Nail is picked up. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)