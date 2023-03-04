 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 4 March 2023

0.1.7 - Gonna stop naming every patch "patch" patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10691937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Made the cracked floor in Old Digger's arena do something.

  • Updated the Codex. (WIP)

  • Increased Blast Scepter throw blast damage from 1 -> 2, but it now uses durability.

  • Reworked Health & Mana potion infusion traits to track kills instead of damage dealt to mitigate lategame infinite builds.

  • Most on kill bonuses no longer trigger on infinitely summoned enemies.

  • Pit damage plane now uses spike knockback rules (doesn't apply hitstun, retains momentum unless in knockback).

  • Added a safety system that launches players below the Pit damage plane back up.

  • Sending a shop item to Pocket now counts as purchasing it. (Reported by Jazdia.)

  • Fixed Material Stash giving its Scrap bonus again when traveling between areas. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Nail portal lid not blocking items before the Nail is picked up. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)

  • Added another collision plane below the Brittledeep 5F spike floor to avoid clipping through it in certain level generation scenarios. (Reported by DoubleMayCare.)

Changed files in this update

