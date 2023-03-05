Sky Strikers now available on Early Access!

We are thrilled to announce that our VR game, Sky Strikers, is now available on Steam Early Access! We want to thank you for taking a chance on this journey with us and for your support as we take our first step towards making Sky Strikers the best experience possible.

As with any Early Access game, we know there may be various issues that you may encounter. That's why we encourage you to share your feedback and report any issues you come across so we can work to resolve them. We believe that working closely with our community will help us make Sky Strikers even better.

Here are some known issues that we are currently working on:

Switching to OpenXR on Oculus devices causes a wobbly feeling on the camera. To resolve this, please use the native Oculus VR runtime instead . Simply go to Setting > General > OpenXR Runtime > Set Oculus as active.

. Simply go to Setting > General > OpenXR Runtime > Set Oculus as active. Visual jittering on devices that force the game to run at high refresh rates. We have set the tick rate to 72 Hz to fix connection issues caused by a discrepancy between player devices refresh rate and tick rate. We are currently working on improving our synchronization method to provide a smoother VR experience across all devices.

You can use the arrow keys on PC to adjust the rotation of your hands . While we tested and fixed hand positions on many devices, some devices may have a wrong rotation. We left this feature in the game so you can play and personalize it to your liking.

. While we tested and fixed hand positions on many devices, some devices may have a wrong rotation. We left this feature in the game so you can play and personalize it to your liking. You can change your PC camera using keyboard buttons 1, 2, 3, and moving the mouse. This feature allows you to record more interesting takes if you want to share your crazy goals on your channels. We can't wait to see how you play!

We encourage you to join our Discord server (https://discord.gg/ECPRrx7Px3) to report bugs and ask for help, as well as to find a community of players to enjoy the game with.

We hope you enjoy the friendly competition of Sky Strikers and we look forward to hearing your feedback.

Thank you for your support!

Best,

Chamber 8 Dev Team