Yuki's Tale update for 4 March 2023

Patch 2.0.11a

Share · View all patches · Build 10691897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Check out what has changed.

  • A bug on Mightman's quest has been fixed. Now, after you complete the orc quest, you'll be able to find him at Heart Beat Guild 1st floor so that you can complete the quest/remove it from the quest log.

Male Doll Team

