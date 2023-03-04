 Skip to content

TheCube update for 4 March 2023

The scoreboard had some problems

Hello TheCubePlayers,
This upload is just here to fix some problems the scoreboard had.
(By the way a new big upload will be available soon, I won't say more about it ...)
TheCubeCreators

