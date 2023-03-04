Hello TheCubePlayers,
This upload is just here to fix some problems the scoreboard had.
(By the way a new big upload will be available soon, I won't say more about it ...)
TheCubeCreators
TheCube update for 4 March 2023
The scoreboard had some problems
Hello TheCubePlayers,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update