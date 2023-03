Share · View all patches · Build 10691811 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 16:39:10 UTC by Wendy

Fix

Translation

Item optimization: Fergus Case, Lilith Mansion

You can no longer move or open the inventory while loading.

Changes

The shop now has 2 columns. Purchased items are moved to the bottom.

New features

Added a new entity.

Added a bubble info system for beginners. (Quick tour)