 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stickman Trenches update for 4 March 2023

Stickman Trenches v1.0.3 post launch patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10691797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're getting very close with v1.0.3. We hope you guys are enjoying all the changes and updates.

For the new recruits, we've added a Guide that you'll encounter the first time you ever play, and then later access them in the pause menu (in the upper left of the screen).

v1.0.3 Patch Notes

  • Added a glowing outline to the UI for cards that you haven't chosen yet, to make them easier to notice.
  • Added HP bars for the tanks.
  • Changed the flamethrower unit bug where they could fire outside of the HQ base's range.
  • Added brief visual guide to help players get started.
  • Locked Brutal Mode - if you enjoyed it, don't worry, it'll be back and better than before!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1896391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link