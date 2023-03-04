Stickman Trenches v1.0.3 post launch patch

We're getting very close with v1.0.3. We hope you guys are enjoying all the changes and updates.
For the new recruits, we've added a Guide that you'll encounter the first time you ever play, and then later access them in the pause menu (in the upper left of the screen).
v1.0.3 Patch Notes
- Added a glowing outline to the UI for cards that you haven't chosen yet, to make them easier to notice.
- Added HP bars for the tanks.
- Changed the flamethrower unit bug where they could fire outside of the HQ base's range.
- Added brief visual guide to help players get started.
- Locked Brutal Mode - if you enjoyed it, don't worry, it'll be back and better than before!
Changed files in this update