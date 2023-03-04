 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 4 March 2023

More fixes

Build 10691791

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • mazes now only grow when fertilizing fully grown bushes.
  • removed max framerate option. vSync is now always on.
  • the tooltip now updates after unlocking a new upgrade.
  • the tooltip window for short tooltips is now smaller.

