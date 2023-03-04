- mazes now only grow when fertilizing fully grown bushes.
- removed max framerate option. vSync is now always on.
- the tooltip now updates after unlocking a new upgrade.
- the tooltip window for short tooltips is now smaller.
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 4 March 2023
More fixes
