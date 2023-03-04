 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 4 March 2023

Desecrators 0.8.2 - Hazards

Build 10691757

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desecrators 0.8.2 features new environmental hazards, rebalanced anomaly encounters and various other improvements.

Changelist:

  • Adjusted anomaly encounters:
  • Increased delay between each boss phase
  • Enemies spawning after each boss phase now spawn in multiple smaller waves
  • Removed Chamo enemies
  • Additional pickups now spawn after each boss phase
  • Adjusted arena layouts
  • Adjusted Devastator anomaly
  • Added Firewall hazard
  • Added Laserfence hazard
  • Added Pulsefield hazard
  • Added more door types
  • Improved level textures
  • Various FX improvements
  • Rivals are now less skilled at predicting movement when aiming
  • Fragments launched from a projectile hitting a mine will now all detonate instantly (similar to direct hits against enemies)
  • Increased mine projectile collision radius (mines are now easier to hit)
  • Fixed beam weapons being able to collide with mines during their invulnerability window
  • Fixed a physics regression that could cause jittery projectile movement
  • Fixed engine flares of secondary projectiles lacking slightly behind the projectile model
  • Fixed static level sounds (e.g. forcefield hum) sometimes not playing
  • Fixed a rare bug that could cause level pickups to be spawned at invalid positions
  • Fixed objectives with multiple triggers sometimes not triggering phantom walls correctly
  • Fixed Chamo enemies losing their cloaking after using a teleport
  • Fixed lamp sparks or bubbles sometimes being emitted from incorrect positions
  • Fixed a rare issue where levels containing a high number of teleports could contain few or no enemies
  • Fixed a rare case where an anomaly level could fail during generation

