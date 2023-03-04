 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 4 March 2023

Update Notes for v0.89

Update Notes for v0.89

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new Formula model for user created vehicles
  • Added race setting Always Hotlap When Alone, on by default, meaning races are automatically switched to hotlapping sessions when alone
  • The default circuit hotlap start position is now the same as in race, but it is possible to start or restart further back
  • Added immediate restart (Ctrl+Backspace by default), starts further back when hotlapping in a circuit
  • Immediate restat starts further back if hotlapping (distance defined by Respawning / Hotlap Behind Distance)
  • Added setting Respawning / Start Behind When Hotlapping to always start hotlapping from the behind position
  • Vehicles being refueled are now by default immovable (uncheck Pit / Immovable Pit Stop to disable)
  • Refueling bar now shows the estimate on how many laps the fuel lasts (or percentage if no estimate)
  • Levels with pits must now define a pit slowdown area - how much (if any) slowdown there is is defined by event pit settings
  • Slowdown area can be defined either by corner points (convex polygon) or entrance/exit points (two checkpoint line segments with directions)
  • Added pit slowdown areas and some new decorations to the built-in circuits
  • The amount of fuel consumption inside the pit slowdown area can be changed (1/3 by default)
  • It is now possible to finalize a circuit without a pit, too
  • Editors now show messages on the amount of fuel if fuel is on when testing
  • The fastest lap audio sample is now much shorter and played after the first lap, too
  • The start/pit templates can now be used more easily by using the new prefabs under the Templates category in Level Editor's Object Editor
  • Vehicle editor now has its own event settings, also added a button to edit them
  • Fixed equal ghost mode start positions not really being equal if the level had overridden start positions
  • Fixed not being able to place paint textures correctly on certain places on certain vehicle models in Customizer
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

