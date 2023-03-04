Update Notes for v0.89

- Added a new Formula model for user created vehicles
- Added race setting Always Hotlap When Alone, on by default, meaning races are automatically switched to hotlapping sessions when alone
- The default circuit hotlap start position is now the same as in race, but it is possible to start or restart further back
- Added immediate restart (Ctrl+Backspace by default), starts further back when hotlapping in a circuit
- Immediate restat starts further back if hotlapping (distance defined by Respawning / Hotlap Behind Distance)
- Added setting Respawning / Start Behind When Hotlapping to always start hotlapping from the behind position
- Vehicles being refueled are now by default immovable (uncheck Pit / Immovable Pit Stop to disable)
- Refueling bar now shows the estimate on how many laps the fuel lasts (or percentage if no estimate)
- Levels with pits must now define a pit slowdown area - how much (if any) slowdown there is is defined by event pit settings
- Slowdown area can be defined either by corner points (convex polygon) or entrance/exit points (two checkpoint line segments with directions)
- Added pit slowdown areas and some new decorations to the built-in circuits
- The amount of fuel consumption inside the pit slowdown area can be changed (1/3 by default)
- It is now possible to finalize a circuit without a pit, too
- Editors now show messages on the amount of fuel if fuel is on when testing
- The fastest lap audio sample is now much shorter and played after the first lap, too
- The start/pit templates can now be used more easily by using the new prefabs under the Templates category in Level Editor's Object Editor
- Vehicle editor now has its own event settings, also added a button to edit them
- Fixed equal ghost mode start positions not really being equal if the level had overridden start positions
- Fixed not being able to place paint textures correctly on certain places on certain vehicle models in Customizer
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
