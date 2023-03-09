Brand New DLC Course, “Upside Town”, Out Now!

Attention Golfers!

After the gravitational leak, we've finally managed to tunnel our way into a new world! In this new world every surface can be a green, every plane an angle, and every shot a chance.

Use your skills to and think outside the box to find the 18 hidden lost balls in this crazy world, then turn your investigative skills to the special 'Fox Hunt' to uncover the mysteries of this new, strange world!

Stay informed about the latest course news and updates via our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, and find games, seek advice, and share your scoreboards on Discord

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1408230/Walkabout_Mini_Golf_VR/