Norway Beta Update

Retextures the Norway terrain using something approaching "Satellite" imagery rather than the more abstract textures I was using before. The result is something far closer to what the island actually looks like in real life.

For those who want to cross reference the island it is here...

https://www.google.com/maps/@70.6180847,22.5991863,52400m/data=!3m1!1e3

Added a new ground texture under where trees appear Improved the snow textures Tweaked a few of the terrain splat mapping parameters so that things like rocks now peak out from beneath snow/grass on steep slopes and grass itself grows a little higher up the mountains on the flatter parts. Desaturated the trees a little to make them blend a little better. Fixed FPS drop when zooming the camera in - this is actually a major fix as I was limited on how much of a zoom a camera could have because the more the camera zoomed the lower your FPS would go. This now fixes the Unity terrain error that causes this and any FPS drop should now be minimal.

This also allows me to set different camera zoom levels for different helicopters with the possibility of more advanced helicopters having better camera zoom levels.