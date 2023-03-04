 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ShapeNeon Chaos update for 4 March 2023

Patch 1.08

Share · View all patches · Build 10691650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.08

  • Fixed a bug where the audio was not saved in the options screen
  • Fixed a bug where the cancel button of options screen was not working
  • Fixed a bug where the audio of "Chaos Message" in chaos mode was not stop playing when game is paused

Changed files in this update

ShapeNeon Wars Content Depot 1513111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link