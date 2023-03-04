Patch 1.08

Version 1.08
- Fixed a bug where the audio was not saved in the options screen
- Fixed a bug where the cancel button of options screen was not working
- Fixed a bug where the audio of "Chaos Message" in chaos mode was not stop playing when game is paused

