If player lost all his/her oxygen inside a spacesuite, he/she will pass out and lose HP slowly. Teammates can rescue him/her by pulling him/her into the spaceship.
The Remains of the Day Playtest update for 4 March 2023
A new rescue gameplay
Patchnotes via Steam Community
