The Remains of the Day Playtest update for 4 March 2023

A new rescue gameplay

Share · View all patches · Build 10691637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If player lost all his/her oxygen inside a spacesuite, he/she will pass out and lose HP slowly. Teammates can rescue him/her by pulling him/her into the spaceship.

