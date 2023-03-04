[Patch 1.02] Maintenance Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10691570 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 14:59:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey CLUB members,

We are going to operate Server maintenance to stabilize the servers and apply some system improvements.

[Maintenance information]

Patch version: v1.02

Date: 2023.3.4. 18:00 ~ 19:00(PST)

Quality Improvement

Improved Ping system to improve precision

Improved Ping system to show player's location and ping at the option popup

Added scroll function to see bundle items in game store

Balance Changes

Level

: As the maximum number of players is changed to 24, we changed the part of the Balance system.

Changed the size of the random map from1717 to1515

Changed the time of the Poison gas phase.

· phase 1 :120 seconds→100 seconds

· phase 3 :90 seconds→80 seconds

· phase 4 :90 seconds→80 seconds

Changed the quantity of damage by Poison Gas

· phase 1 : 3%→2%

· phase 2 :3%→4%

· phase 3 :3%→6%

· phase 4 :3%→8%

· phase 5 :3%→10%

Changed the percentage of item drop when you kill the monsters

Changed the price of Launcher and Sniper weapons Vending Machine from 3,000 coins to 5,000 coins.

Challenge

: As we noticed the difficulty of the challenge, we tripled the 'Repeat challenge' reward.

Repeat challenge Reward: when you get 5,000 EXP, the progress bar increases by 3 from

Through continuous monitoring, we are trying to improve the overall Challenge system soon.

Cartel

: To offer various types of combat experience, we modified some of the unique perks, common perks, and special weapons.

unique perks

Saraph Scouts : Starting armor +1→+2 common perks

Provocateur : HP +200→Shotgun damage +15%

Additional Grenade Pouch: Grenade capacity +4→+8

Reinforced Armor : Max armor +50→+100 special weapons

MedicalBotRelaxed Break : Recovery rate -50%→-30%, duration +100%→200%

MedicalBot Recovering Armor : Additional armor recovery +50→+60, cooldown +70%→: Recovery rate 90%

Weapons

: We found the tendency that certain weapons are mainly used in Battle Royale Trio. For the various kind of battles, we tuned the weapon balance

M852 : M82 duration time 21% increased

RPG7 : Damage 800→600

Shotgun : Range 15% increased

GL6 : Damage 200→250

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that projectiles were blocked by the knocked down players

Fixed an issue that the hair of the characters was displayed as dark

Fixed graphic issues when entering Fog of war

Fixed an issue that team member location and name information was incorrectly displayed in-game

Fixed some voice volume sizes

Fixed an issue that the time countdown did not start from 10 seconds in Battle Royale Trio

Fixed an issue that Seasonpass was purchased repeatedly

general server stabilization

General server stability

General server stability and connectivity improvements

We will do our best to provide a more stable environment.

Thank you.