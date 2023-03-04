 Skip to content

DEAD CIDE CLUB update for 4 March 2023

[Patch 1.02] Maintenance Notice

[Patch 1.02] Maintenance Notice

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey CLUB members,
We are going to operate Server maintenance to stabilize the servers and apply some system improvements.

[Maintenance information]

Patch version: v1.02
Date: 2023.3.4. 18:00 ~ 19:00(PST)

[Updated issues]

Quality Improvement

  • Improved Ping system to improve precision
  • Improved Ping system to show player's location and ping at the option popup
  • Added scroll function to see bundle items in game store

Balance Changes

  1. Level
    : As the maximum number of players is changed to 24, we changed the part of the Balance system.

  • Changed the size of the random map from1717 to1515

  • Changed the time of the Poison gas phase.
    · phase 1 :120 seconds→100 seconds
    · phase 3 :90 seconds→80 seconds
    · phase 4 :90 seconds→80 seconds

  • Changed the quantity of damage by Poison Gas
    · phase 1 : 3%→2%
    · phase 2 :3%→4%
    · phase 3 :3%→6%
    · phase 4 :3%→8%
    · phase 5 :3%→10%

  • Changed the percentage of item drop when you kill the monsters

  • Changed the price of Launcher and Sniper weapons Vending Machine from 3,000 coins to 5,000 coins.

  1. Challenge
    : As we noticed the difficulty of the challenge, we tripled the 'Repeat challenge' reward.
    Repeat challenge Reward: when you get 5,000 EXP, the progress bar increases by 3 from
  • Through continuous monitoring, we are trying to improve the overall Challenge system soon.
  1. Cartel
    : To offer various types of combat experience, we modified some of the unique perks, common perks, and special weapons.

  1. unique perks
    Saraph Scouts : Starting armor +1→+2

  2. common perks
    Provocateur : HP +200→Shotgun damage +15%
    Additional Grenade Pouch: Grenade capacity +4→+8
    Reinforced Armor : Max armor +50→+100

  3. special weapons
    MedicalBotRelaxed Break : Recovery rate -50%→-30%, duration +100%→200%
    MedicalBot     Recovering Armor : Additional armor recovery +50→+60, cooldown +70%→: Recovery rate 90%

  1. Weapons
    : We found the tendency that certain weapons are mainly used in Battle Royale Trio. For the various kind of battles, we tuned the weapon balance
  • M852 : M82 duration time 21% increased
  • RPG7 : Damage 800→600
  • Shotgun : Range 15% increased
  • GL6 : Damage 200→250

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that projectiles were blocked by the knocked down players
  • Fixed an issue that the hair of the characters was displayed as dark
  • Fixed graphic issues when entering Fog of war
  • Fixed an issue that team member location and name information was incorrectly displayed in-game
  • Fixed some voice volume sizes
  • Fixed an issue that the time countdown did not start from 10 seconds in Battle Royale Trio
  • Fixed an issue that Seasonpass was purchased repeatedly
  • general server stabilization

General server stability

  • General server stability and connectivity improvements

We will do our best to provide a more stable environment.
Thank you.

Open link