[Patch 1.02] Maintenance Notice

Hey CLUB members,
We are going to operate Server maintenance to stabilize the servers and apply some system improvements.
[Maintenance information]
Patch version: v1.02
Date: 2023.3.4. 18:00 ~ 19:00(PST)
[Updated issues]
Quality Improvement
- Improved Ping system to improve precision
- Improved Ping system to show player's location and ping at the option popup
- Added scroll function to see bundle items in game store
Balance Changes
- Level
: As the maximum number of players is changed to 24, we changed the part of the Balance system.
-
Changed the size of the random map from1717 to1515
-
Changed the time of the Poison gas phase.
· phase 1 :120 seconds→100 seconds
· phase 3 :90 seconds→80 seconds
· phase 4 :90 seconds→80 seconds
-
Changed the quantity of damage by Poison Gas
· phase 1 : 3%→2%
· phase 2 :3%→4%
· phase 3 :3%→6%
· phase 4 :3%→8%
· phase 5 :3%→10%
-
Changed the percentage of item drop when you kill the monsters
-
Changed the price of Launcher and Sniper weapons Vending Machine from 3,000 coins to 5,000 coins.
- Challenge
: As we noticed the difficulty of the challenge, we tripled the 'Repeat challenge' reward.
Repeat challenge Reward: when you get 5,000 EXP, the progress bar increases by 3 from
- Through continuous monitoring, we are trying to improve the overall Challenge system soon.
- Cartel
: To offer various types of combat experience, we modified some of the unique perks, common perks, and special weapons.
-
unique perks
Saraph Scouts : Starting armor +1→+2
-
common perks
Provocateur : HP +200→Shotgun damage +15%
Additional Grenade Pouch: Grenade capacity +4→+8
Reinforced Armor : Max armor +50→+100
-
special weapons
MedicalBotRelaxed Break : Recovery rate -50%→-30%, duration +100%→200%
MedicalBot Recovering Armor : Additional armor recovery +50→+60, cooldown +70%→: Recovery rate 90%
- Weapons
: We found the tendency that certain weapons are mainly used in Battle Royale Trio. For the various kind of battles, we tuned the weapon balance
- M852 : M82 duration time 21% increased
- RPG7 : Damage 800→600
- Shotgun : Range 15% increased
- GL6 : Damage 200→250
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that projectiles were blocked by the knocked down players
- Fixed an issue that the hair of the characters was displayed as dark
- Fixed graphic issues when entering Fog of war
- Fixed an issue that team member location and name information was incorrectly displayed in-game
- Fixed some voice volume sizes
- Fixed an issue that the time countdown did not start from 10 seconds in Battle Royale Trio
- Fixed an issue that Seasonpass was purchased repeatedly
- general server stabilization
General server stability
- General server stability and connectivity improvements
We will do our best to provide a more stable environment.
Thank you.
Changed depots in qa_live branch