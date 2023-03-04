1.13.5 Update

New gradient from palette node.

New gradient color replaces the node.

New gradient data node (for extracting palette, and position from gradient).

New crop content node.

[Canvas] Surface brush now positioned properly.

[Canvas] Bucket fill now multiplies alpha (should prevent weird filling result).

[Tunnel in] Add a button to create a tunnel out with the same key.

[Number, vec2/3/4] Add option to make value an integer.

[Number, vec2, Boolean] Add slider, rotation, and coordinate display mode.

[Time remap] Add loop option.

[Frame] Frame name is now displayed on the top left.

[Frame] Frame with no name will be called a "frame" and should be easier to select.

[Frame] Add alpha property.

[Pin] Now show both input and output junction on hover.