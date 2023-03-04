1.13.5 Update

Update v1.13.5
Interface
- Save file now embed the previewing image.
- [Preview] Tool panel now moves down to avoid overlapping with the color bar.
- [Palette] Add delete palette option in right-click menu.
- [Gradient] Add delete gradient option in right-click menu.
- [Color, palette, gradient Selector] Uninteractable state now looks more distinct.
- [Add node] Add a tooltip explaining some node functionality.
- [Animator] Add the ability to copy/paste keyframe between values (of the compatible type).
- [Animator] Add a show graph option for color value to see how the color changes over time.
- [Graph] Ctrl-click on the frame to select the frame without selecting nodes inside.
- [Graph] Selecting a node now bring it to the front.
- [Graph] New diagonal connection type.
- [Graph] Improve elbow backward connection.
- [Splash] Button to clear recent files.
- [Splash] Option to show file thumbnail.
Nodes
-
New gradient from palette node.
-
New gradient color replaces the node.
-
New gradient data node (for extracting palette, and position from gradient).
-
New crop content node.
-
[Canvas] Surface brush now positioned properly.
-
[Canvas] Bucket fill now multiplies alpha (should prevent weird filling result).
-
[Tunnel in] Add a button to create a tunnel out with the same key.
-
[Number, vec2/3/4] Add option to make value an integer.
-
[Number, vec2, Boolean] Add slider, rotation, and coordinate display mode.
-
[Time remap] Add loop option.
-
[Frame] Frame name is now displayed on the top left.
-
[Frame] Frame with no name will be called a "frame" and should be easier to select.
-
[Frame] Add alpha property.
-
[Pin] Now show both input and output junction on hover.
-
[Render sprite sheet] Add spacing and padding option.
Bug
-
Fix palette load color incorrectly.
-
[Graph panel] Fix elbow connection invert junction color.
-
[Graph panel] Fix connection line draggable when hovering on a junction.
-
[Render sprite sheet] Fix node not executing when multiple Render sprite sheet nodes are in the project.
-
[Array] Fix edit widget not created on load.
-
[Canvas] Fix the preview surface not updating when hovering outside the preview panel.
-
[Glow] Fix transparent pixel turns grey.
-
[Cast shadow] Fix light bending when the input aspect ratio is not 1.
-
[Vector] Fix crashes when input array value.
-
[Tunnel out] Fix every node after it is not rendering if the key isn't matched with any tunnel in.
Changed depots in beta branch