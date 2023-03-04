V1.5 Dedicated servers.

Added dedicated server support. This required a major engine update.
The windows dedicated server can be downloaded via SteamCMD.
run steamcmd then type:
force_install_dir .\iszdedicatedserver
login anonymous
app_update 2342570
click launchserver.
