Update #71 - Ver. 0.7.1b - 23

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
This update includes the male character!
When you start your first game, you will be able to choose between a male and female character in the host menu. Users who join their server will receive their chosen character. Different characters on the same server is currently not possible, but there will be changes in this regard.
If you have any problems, please report them to us. Thank you very much for this!
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Animations did not stop immediately when looting crates after leaving them.
- SCB Sniper Revised, Incorrect ammo description Corrected.
- SCB 750 Sniper was causing damage to his own character, this has now been fixed.
- CM 2000 Sniper was causing damage to his own character, this has now been fixed.
Changes
- Melee weapons were adjusted again to improve the hit rate.
- Female character's hair were adjusted again.
New
- Missing display of interactions was added to the farm system.
- From now on, you can also find more loot in the world, such as clothes.
- Male character added
- More animations added
- Mehr Herstellungsmöglichkeiten bsp. Kleidung
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Mini Map Improvement
- Fishing System
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
- Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
- Improving the animation of animals
- More Weapon
Videos
