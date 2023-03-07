 Skip to content

Wigmund update for 7 March 2023

Wigmund - Patch 1.3.0 Pets

In this patch we have introduced two new pets to keep Wigmund good company: a Puppy and a Fire Bird. From time to time, the puppy will enhance Wigmund with a critical hit increase buff, while the Fire Bird will provide more Faith for caster builds.

SUMMARY:

[b]Content:[/b]

  • Pets: dog, fire bird
  • A new difficulty level, "Impossible"

[b]Misc:[/b]

  • Controller LB/RB (R1/L1) can be used for quick switching between stash/inventory/merchant
  • When acquiring an item a larger icon will be displayed near the character's portrait
  • A tutorial on how to enable Wigmund with DX12 has been added to our 'Guides' section

[b]Bugs & Improvements:[/b]

  • Companions will attack correctly after they die/revive
  • Cyneric will roll and dodge less
  • Ancient armor pieces will be properly removed from the inventory when the quest is done
  • Choosing the correct Grail with full inventory will now work properly
  • Aggro through walls in the Evil Castle is not possible anymore
  • Pickaxes and fishing rods are now sellable
  • Corrected some text mistakes

We thank you for your feedback and patience!

