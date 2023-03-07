Wigmund - Patch 1.3.0 Pets

Hello!
In this patch we have introduced two new pets to keep Wigmund good company: a Puppy and a Fire Bird. From time to time, the puppy will enhance Wigmund with a critical hit increase buff, while the Fire Bird will provide more Faith for caster builds.
SUMMARY:
[b]Content:[/b]
- Pets: dog, fire bird
- A new difficulty level, "Impossible"
[b]Misc:[/b]
- Controller LB/RB (R1/L1) can be used for quick switching between stash/inventory/merchant
- When acquiring an item a larger icon will be displayed near the character's portrait
- A tutorial on how to enable Wigmund with DX12 has been added to our 'Guides' section
[b]Bugs & Improvements:[/b]
- Companions will attack correctly after they die/revive
- Cyneric will roll and dodge less
- Ancient armor pieces will be properly removed from the inventory when the quest is done
- Choosing the correct Grail with full inventory will now work properly
- Aggro through walls in the Evil Castle is not possible anymore
- Pickaxes and fishing rods are now sellable
- Corrected some text mistakes
We thank you for your feedback and patience!
