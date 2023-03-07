Wigmund - Patch 1.3.0 Pets

Hello!

In this patch we have introduced two new pets to keep Wigmund good company: a Puppy and a Fire Bird. From time to time, the puppy will enhance Wigmund with a critical hit increase buff, while the Fire Bird will provide more Faith for caster builds.



SUMMARY:

Content:

Pets: dog, fire bird

A new difficulty level, "Impossible"

Misc:

Controller LB/RB (R1/L1) can be used for quick switching between stash/inventory/merchant

When acquiring an item a larger icon will be displayed near the character's portrait

A tutorial on how to enable Wigmund with DX12 has been added to our 'Guides' section

Bugs & Improvements:

Companions will attack correctly after they die/revive

Cyneric will roll and dodge less

Ancient armor pieces will be properly removed from the inventory when the quest is done

Choosing the correct Grail with full inventory will now work properly

Aggro through walls in the Evil Castle is not possible anymore

Pickaxes and fishing rods are now sellable

Corrected some text mistakes

We thank you for your feedback and patience!