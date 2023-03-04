 Skip to content

Be Hero update for 4 March 2023

Be Hero - Update 0.95b

Patch Notes
  • Fixed a bug that made it always show the information of the 1st slot of a chest
  • Fixed a bug that caused incorrect distribution of mine minerals
  • Fixed an issue related to changing items slots on chests
  • Fixed a bug related to dialog with the blacksmith
  • Fixed various issues related to dialogs
  • Fixed a bug that caused some NPC's portraits to be shown incorrect
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the player from collecting improved items from the blacksmith
  • Fixed a bug of the Tavern Upgrades menu

