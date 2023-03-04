Be Hero - Update 0.95b

Patch Notes
- Fixed a bug that made it always show the information of the 1st slot of a chest
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect distribution of mine minerals
- Fixed an issue related to changing items slots on chests
- Fixed a bug related to dialog with the blacksmith
- Fixed various issues related to dialogs
- Fixed a bug that caused some NPC's portraits to be shown incorrect
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from collecting improved items from the blacksmith
- Fixed a bug of the Tavern Upgrades menu
Changed depots in testbranch branch