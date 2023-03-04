Standardized suspicion stat changes
Fixed bug that caused Melissa not to appear before the first 30 days, even if conditions were right
*Fixed broken image paths for some infest scenes and bidding scenes
-Removed broken image paths for some infest scenes and bidding scenes with unfinished art
Artifact update for 4 March 2023
Artifact v0.76.4 - Release and Changelog
Standardized suspicion stat changes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update