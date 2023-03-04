 Skip to content

Artifact update for 4 March 2023

Artifact v0.76.4 - Release and Changelog

Build 10691392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Standardized suspicion stat changes
Fixed bug that caused Melissa not to appear before the first 30 days, even if conditions were right
*Fixed broken image paths for some infest scenes and bidding scenes
-Removed broken image paths for some infest scenes and bidding scenes with unfinished art

