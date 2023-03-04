- **A challenge mode has been added to the game. In this mode, you will try to complete all the levels available in the game one by one in single player mode.
- Each level has its own leaderboard.
- Players must complete the game levels one by one in order to be included in the leaderboard.
- The ranking on the leaderboards is calculated based on the time it takes to complete the level itself**
Wipe Factor update for 4 March 2023
Major Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
