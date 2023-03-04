 Skip to content

Write 'n' Fight update for 4 March 2023

Another big update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10691253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Due to change in the lighting optimization the game is running much smoother across all the platforms. Loading is now faster, faster transitions between levels.
  • Fixed the bug that was causing immobility of Player 1 that was hosting an online match,
  • Fixed the bug that was causing an incorrect work of the tentacles on Lovecraft's Magic Arena
  • Fixed the bug that was causing desync of Player 1 after being knocked down

Changed files in this update

Write 'n' Fight Content Depot 1666501
