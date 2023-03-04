- Due to change in the lighting optimization the game is running much smoother across all the platforms. Loading is now faster, faster transitions between levels.
- Fixed the bug that was causing immobility of Player 1 that was hosting an online match,
- Fixed the bug that was causing an incorrect work of the tentacles on Lovecraft's Magic Arena
- Fixed the bug that was causing desync of Player 1 after being knocked down
Write 'n' Fight update for 4 March 2023
Another big update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
