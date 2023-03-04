 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 4 March 2023

0.9.1

Build 10691220

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the new relic not working
  • Fixed the bug where you would dash/move after using the Teleportation Wand (I think I fixed it)
  • Fixed Lava Temple percentage
  • Fixed the Laser parry angle being wrong when facing left
  • Fixed Grand Librarian new dialogues not working
  • Fixed a dust particle spawning at the start of entering a room
  • Changed the layer order on the 'dark screen' effect when being close to a transition
  • Changed the default binds for controller (RB for Cast Spell, Y for Alternative Action)
  • Made it so you can leave the bind menu without having all buttons bound
  • Visual changes to options (Bigger re-work coming soon)

