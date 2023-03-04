- Fixed the new relic not working
- Fixed the bug where you would dash/move after using the Teleportation Wand (I think I fixed it)
- Fixed Lava Temple percentage
- Fixed the Laser parry angle being wrong when facing left
- Fixed Grand Librarian new dialogues not working
- Fixed a dust particle spawning at the start of entering a room
- Changed the layer order on the 'dark screen' effect when being close to a transition
- Changed the default binds for controller (RB for Cast Spell, Y for Alternative Action)
- Made it so you can leave the bind menu without having all buttons bound
- Visual changes to options (Bigger re-work coming soon)
Lone Fungus update for 4 March 2023
0.9.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update