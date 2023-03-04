 Skip to content

Flight Of Nova update for 4 March 2023

[build 760.029] Hotfix

Fixed - Glitch docked with air barges where the ship could still consume fuel
Fixed - Docking capture glitch on hatch dock ports with the shuttle CF2 (suddenly misaligned at capture)

Changed files in this update

Flight Of Nova Content Depot 1069191
  • Loading history…
Flight Of Nova Depot Linux Depot 1069194
  • Loading history…
