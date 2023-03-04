 Skip to content

Word Attack update for 4 March 2023

Wave the white flag

Share · View all patches · Build 10691209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now wave the white flag, and give up trying to take a go, in the main verses battle board game. The round will end when the timer (if set) has reached zero, everyone has taken a go, or given up trying.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679681
  • Loading history…
