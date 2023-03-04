Share · View all patches · Build 10691119 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 12:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Add lazy mode:

Press the D key three times in succession to enter the fake program running environment, but the game is still running normally in the background.

Press the C key 3 times in the lazy mode to exit.

When forced to exit in lazy mode, entering the game again will still automatically enter lazy mode.

You can also exit the lazy mode by deleting fake.txt in the local folder, but you need to restart the game.

New quick exit function: press the ESC key 3 times quickly to exit the game directly.

Repair the loading time.