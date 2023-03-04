 Skip to content

异世重生 : 枪之勇者 Reincarnation : Hero of the Gun update for 4 March 2023

V1.81

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add lazy mode:

Press the D key three times in succession to enter the fake program running environment, but the game is still running normally in the background.

Press the C key 3 times in the lazy mode to exit.

When forced to exit in lazy mode, entering the game again will still automatically enter lazy mode.

You can also exit the lazy mode by deleting fake.txt in the local folder, but you need to restart the game.

New quick exit function: press the ESC key 3 times quickly to exit the game directly.

Repair the loading time.

