Recent changes, in case you didn't know



Hello everyone. Sorry if you expected a fantastic content-filled update today, this is just a list of every update since 1.26 because I noticed not everyone was aware that the game is always being updated, whether it shows up on Steam News or not.

If you want to stay up to date (for real) then you're better off joining the Discord server or reading the blog. Steam News is cool and everything but it exists in a weird limbo between the immediate interactivity of Discord and the complete lack of it on the blog. There is information on there that isn't available anywhere else.

1.26.6 - March 4 2023

Added

Some extra checks when uploading items to the Workshop to prevent unclear failures

When a mod is uploaded from within the game, it is modified slightly to make it harder to blatantly reupload

Limb.StrengthMultipliers, a float array that is used to adjust the final motor strength of the limb. Empty by default.

Changed

Renamed "Blood vessel wire" to "Liquid conduit"

Objects held by humans (etc.) will no longer collide with the human until it is distant enough or 15 seconds have passed. This prevents, for example, dropped weapons from freaking out when its wielder is killed.

Fixed

Layer editor showing up when it shouldn't

1.26.5 - February 15 2023

Added

WaterBehaviour.Ignore, IgnoreObject(gm), and StopIgnoringObject(gm)

You can now toggle the detector beam visibility in the context menu and added a enabled light

Changed

Increased EMP chance for regular atom bomb

Fixed

That wire layering bug when editing layers

Organism temperature response being way too abrupt

EMP from nuclear weapons not passing through objects for some reason

1.26.4 - January 22 2023

Changed

For modders: the Lasered message is now OnLasered and takes a Messages.ILasered.LaserArgs as a parameter. Please implement the Messages.ILasered interface.

You can double click a mod to toggle it

Fixed

Map objects occasionally creating spawn particles

Tank tank problems (Tank)

Some UI problems

1.26.3 - January 18 2023

Added

Laser receiver double trigger

Suspicious mods can now be "trusted". Observe.

Mods can now come with a README.txt, which can contain TMP rich text which will be displayed on the right side of the mod list screen. Think of it as an extended description. More information on the wiki.

Changed

Minor tweaks to body temperature management (body is now less effective at resisting external heat than it is external cold)

Being on fire causes skin damage and is less likely to cause someone to lose consciousness

Organisms burn longer

Fixed

PPG modding wiki bug fix to do with rendering method overloads

Thermal vision display not showing lava temperature

Broken limbs incorrectly invoking damage functions (leading to a stopped heart not being lethal occasionally)

Procedural fragments disappearing after every limb is crushed

1.26.2 - January 5 2023

Added

Thermal vision now also displays the temperature of the object under the cursor

Fixed

Weapon attachment undo

Red barrel fire now takes no-collide into account

Gore fragments are now always removed with the organism

1.26.1 - December 31 2022 🎆

Changed

Explosive barrels will no longer ignite obstructed objects

Wrench description is now more accurate

Fixed