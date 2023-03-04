UPDATE 04/03

Added paint pen - paint with pen on car, precise, change size with scroll wheel

Raised all small job rewards

Added some more rims

Reworked item picking system

1 - you can pick items if you see description

2 - you can pick from ground

3 - if distance too big - > 1 m (on ground for example) item jumps closer

Added decals folder in save directory, all decals in that will be added to decals

Reworked dirt when driving on dirt roads (it slowly covers all car, however driving slow does not add dirt)

Some parts wear over time - like floors, framerails, seats

also tire pressure drops with time if condition below 50%

Fixed part resizing bug

Fueling car will not wash it any more