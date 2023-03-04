 Skip to content

My Garage update for 4 March 2023

UPDATE 04/03

Share · View all patches · Build 10691073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added paint pen - paint with pen on car, precise, change size with scroll wheel
Raised all small job rewards
Added some more rims
Reworked item picking system
1 - you can pick items if you see description
2 - you can pick from ground
3 - if distance too big - > 1 m (on ground for example) item jumps closer
Added decals folder in save directory, all decals in that will be added to decals
Reworked dirt when driving on dirt roads (it slowly covers all car, however driving slow does not add dirt)
Some parts wear over time - like floors, framerails, seats
also tire pressure drops with time if condition below 50%
Fixed part resizing bug
Fueling car will not wash it any more

