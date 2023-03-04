Patch Note v0.8.0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 10691063 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Grace Online Players,

We're excited to announce that a new update, version 0.8.0.11, has been released for our Early Access game. This update includes several changes and fixes to improve your gaming experience.

Here are the details of the update:

Starting area monster balance has been improved to provide a more challenging gameplay experience.

Weapon damage balance has been adjusted to enhance combat mechanics.

We've fixed an issue where the monster HP exceeded the maximum limit.

Crafting item names have been fixed for better clarity.

We've resolved an issue with quest task counters not working correctly

Item drop particle effects have been optimized.

We've fixed an issue with creating and leaving parties.

Item drops have been updated with new items to enhance your gameplay experience.

We've added a new weapon, Bero Mace, for you to wield in your battles.

We've added a new NPC(Kaida) with a weapons and armor shop for all your equipment needs.

We hope these updates and improvements will enhance your gameplay experience and make your journey through Grace Online even more enjoyable. Thank you for your continued support and feedback.

If you didn't receive the new update on steam try restarting the steam client.

.



Happy gaming!

Best regards,

Overlight Dev