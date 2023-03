Share · View all patches · Build 10691058 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 12:13:34 UTC by Wendy

A friendly user noted a big bug that I was an idiot to not have noticed.

The Stiletto dinos could be used to generate infinite money, reaching into the tens of thousands. Oops.

It has promptly been patched.

Even more foolish is that I specifically stated in the game tips there was no endless money glitch.

Other patches on the way, hopefully: performance, fixing the game taskbar icon, and hunting down possible memory leaks.