 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

你农我农-Need Know What Know update for 4 March 2023

支持全屏！

Share · View all patches · Build 10691013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

大家好，

1.现在游戏支持全屏了，进入游戏会自动全屏，按F4键可以在全屏和窗口模式之间切换

2.青龙现在稍微聪明了一点点，想薅羊毛要费点操作了

3.异世界的四天王城钥匙配方宝箱在自宅里的位置，变得更明显了一点，免得可能会看漏

4.调整了一些物价

祝大家玩得开心，觉得好玩可以帮忙推荐一下游戏给朋友哈，感谢

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link