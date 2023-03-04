大家好，
1.现在游戏支持全屏了，进入游戏会自动全屏，按F4键可以在全屏和窗口模式之间切换
2.青龙现在稍微聪明了一点点，想薅羊毛要费点操作了
3.异世界的四天王城钥匙配方宝箱在自宅里的位置，变得更明显了一点，免得可能会看漏
4.调整了一些物价
