Update 16 - New Boss, New Items and Brazilian Portuguese Localization !

Smaller update here than i was aiming for but my apartment move is taking longer than expected so thought id push this update out as is and move the rest of the content (more items, item art, early biomes) to the next update

Changes

Brazilian Portuguese Localization !

The game now has trading cards, emotes etc for anyone that cares about that kinda thing !

New Boss - Vitreous Observer

New Active Item - Endless Elixer, heal instantly for 25% hp and 25% hp over 5 seconds, 30 sec cd

New Active Item - Underworld Band, wards off excavurms and similar creatures

The Grace perk now provides a damage immunity shield for 3 seconds when activating

Perks can now be scrapped to permanently remove them from the current run, you start with 3 scraps and gain 1 per 10 player levels upto a max of 10

When skipping a levelup you now gain crystals, and if playing in evolution mode also gain underworld essence

Elite enemies now spawn less often especially early in a run

The Elite Beam ball and Blink effects now require the enemy to have line of sight of the player

Betty grenades no longer deal self damage to the player

The Starfall active item now provides a 1 second damage immunity shield when landing

You can no longer activate the Medkit active item if at full health/shields

You can now reset all Evolution mode upgrades at once on the upgrade screen

Enemy damage and hp has been reduced for the 1st and 2nd depths

Bug Fixes