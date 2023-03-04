 Skip to content

Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 4 March 2023

Patch 0.24

Patch 0.24 · Build 10690934

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed issues with crew abilities after transferring cargo to and from a ship
  • improved room settings reacting to inputs below required minimums
  • implemented Baron Linsbury's ability (he is now findable in crew chests)

