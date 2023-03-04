 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Princess & Conquest update for 4 March 2023

[Beta] P&C HotFix: 040323

Share · View all patches · Build 10690894 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Size: ~800 MBs

Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed game freezing in the World Map if playing the Intro section
ːswirliesː Fixed the player being unable to fly or swap characters after crossing the mountain borders in flight
ːswirliesː Fixed unpassable pumpkins during Pumpking fight
ːswirliesː Fixed Purple Lump effect crash during fights
ːswirliesː Fixed Dame Gaita animation bugs during fights
ːswirliesː Fixed Yako dialogues in Faun's Tavern
ːswirliesː Fixed Withered Cornucopia not reversing the Status Screen shown "growth" for Reigns
ːswirliesː Fixed Princesses you elope with not getting the equipment you gifted them during their reign
ːswirliesː Fixed float damage numbers with some Progeny Skills

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10690894
Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link