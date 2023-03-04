[Beta] P&C HotFix: 040323

Size: ~800 MBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed game freezing in the World Map if playing the Intro section

ːswirliesː Fixed the player being unable to fly or swap characters after crossing the mountain borders in flight

ːswirliesː Fixed unpassable pumpkins during Pumpking fight

ːswirliesː Fixed Purple Lump effect crash during fights

ːswirliesː Fixed Dame Gaita animation bugs during fights

ːswirliesː Fixed Yako dialogues in Faun's Tavern

ːswirliesː Fixed Withered Cornucopia not reversing the Status Screen shown "growth" for Reigns

ːswirliesː Fixed Princesses you elope with not getting the equipment you gifted them during their reign

ːswirliesː Fixed float damage numbers with some Progeny Skills