[Beta] P&C HotFix: 040323

Size: ~800 MBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed game freezing in the World Map if playing the Intro section
ːswirliesː Fixed the player being unable to fly or swap characters after crossing the mountain borders in flight
ːswirliesː Fixed unpassable pumpkins during Pumpking fight
ːswirliesː Fixed Purple Lump effect crash during fights
ːswirliesː Fixed Dame Gaita animation bugs during fights
ːswirliesː Fixed Yako dialogues in Faun's Tavern
ːswirliesː Fixed Withered Cornucopia not reversing the Status Screen shown "growth" for Reigns
ːswirliesː Fixed Princesses you elope with not getting the equipment you gifted them during their reign
ːswirliesː Fixed float damage numbers with some Progeny Skills
Changed depots in beta branch