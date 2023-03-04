《月之鏡：慾望之館》现已正式上线

Hello gentlemen, thank you for waiting, I am very sorry that the release has been postponed for one day, and now the game is officially launched

There may still be some minor problems in the game. If you encounter them, you can give feedback in the comment area or discord.

At this stage of the game, there is no English and Japanese localization translation, this will be updated in the future.

Announcement of the latest bitter master series, "Lovelorn sanatorium Ⅲ" and "Lovelorn sanatorium Ⅳ" will also be launched soon, the game continues the story and gameplay of the Lovelorn sanatoriumⅠ, if you are familiar with Internet hot memes, you will like this game very much

