EA 0.9.1 Major Update

Trial Of The Damned :
- Infestation Trial Overhaul "Trial Of The Damned
- Infestation Hub "The Entrance" Improvements
- New Infestation Invocations
General :
- New DF.50 & BASR.243 Animations + Overall Animation Fixes
- Reload Camera Shake Added To SAS12, B82.50 & BASR.243
- Infestation Arena "Containment Unit" Exploit Area Fixes
- HUD Player Damage Taken & Healing Indicator
- Added Zombie Hit React Animations
- Zombie Attack Animation Improved
- Recoil System Overhaul
- Pause Menu Remake
Info :
Invocations - Invocations are permanent upgrades bought using blood crystals in Infestation
that persists even after you die.
Trial Overhaul - the new trial now has two objectives, it will choose randomly upon walking towards
the orb and once completed you will be able to choose between 3 rewards.
I'm going to work on the Operations mode for the next major update, Thanks for playing!
Join Discord : https://discord.gg/ZDQGU3fs5Q
