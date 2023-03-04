EA 0.9.1 Major Update

Trial Of The Damned :

Infestation Trial Overhaul "Trial Of The Damned

Infestation Hub "The Entrance" Improvements

New Infestation Invocations

General :

General : New DF.50 & BASR.243 Animations + Overall Animation Fixes

Reload Camera Shake Added To SAS12, B82.50 & BASR.243

Infestation Arena "Containment Unit" Exploit Area Fixes

HUD Player Damage Taken & Healing Indicator

Added Zombie Hit React Animations

Zombie Attack Animation Improved

Recoil System Overhaul

Pause Menu Remake

Info :

Invocations - Invocations are permanent upgrades bought using blood crystals in Infestation

that persists even after you die.

Trial Overhaul - the new trial now has two objectives, it will choose randomly upon walking towards

the orb and once completed you will be able to choose between 3 rewards.

I'm going to work on the Operations mode for the next major update, Thanks for playing!

