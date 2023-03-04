 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

S.E.C.U. update for 4 March 2023

EA 0.9.1 Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10690767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trial Of The Damned :

  • Infestation Trial Overhaul "Trial Of The Damned
  • Infestation Hub "The Entrance" Improvements
  • New Infestation Invocations
    General :
  • New DF.50 & BASR.243 Animations + Overall Animation Fixes
  • Reload Camera Shake Added To SAS12, B82.50 & BASR.243
  • Infestation Arena "Containment Unit" Exploit Area Fixes
  • HUD Player Damage Taken & Healing Indicator
  • Added Zombie Hit React Animations
  • Zombie Attack Animation Improved
  • Recoil System Overhaul
  • Pause Menu Remake

Info :
Invocations - Invocations are permanent upgrades bought using blood crystals in Infestation
that persists even after you die.
Trial Overhaul - the new trial now has two objectives, it will choose randomly upon walking towards
the orb and once completed you will be able to choose between 3 rewards.

I'm going to work on the Operations mode for the next major update, Thanks for playing!

Join Discord : https://discord.gg/ZDQGU3fs5Q

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link