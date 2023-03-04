04.03.2023 - Update Notes

[PET]
- Collect pets are now immortal.
[GENERAL]
- Some improvements made to game performance.
- Adjusted low level quests.
- Router guide arrow will now guide up to level 50.
- Decreased power of low level bosses.
- Increased the required teleport level from the World Portal to the Grand Fortress from 40 to 50.
- Added Blob player shadow.
- Added an effect that warns you when your health drops below 40%.
- Added an expression to the guild panel for protected guilds.
[FIXES]
- Wizard Red Dragon Staff costume problem fixed.
- Fixed some bugs related to the Nightmare mount.
- Fixed some bugs with mounts.
- Fixed the chat panel not closing issue. (If kept continues please inform us)
- A problem about warrior "Rush" skill is fixed.
- 1080x2400 screen resolution has been added to the list for some devices.
- Fixed the issue where pets were low health when revived.
- The maximum rank points are capped at 5700.
- The player's health will now be restored at the end of the matchmaking.
- Removed the speed effect of jobs and items in matchmaking.
[DELAYED BUGS]
- Incorrect positioning of the text cursor when PM'ing and linking Items in the chat window on mobile devices.
(Fix is delayed to next update.)
