Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 4 March 2023

04.03.2023 - Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10690745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[PET]

  • Collect pets are now immortal.

[GENERAL]

  • Some improvements made to game performance.
  • Adjusted low level quests.
  • Router guide arrow will now guide up to level 50.
  • Decreased power of low level bosses.
  • Increased the required teleport level from the World Portal to the Grand Fortress from 40 to 50.
  • Added Blob player shadow.
  • Added an effect that warns you when your health drops below 40%.
  • Added an expression to the guild panel for protected guilds.

[FIXES]

  • Wizard Red Dragon Staff costume problem fixed.
  • Fixed some bugs related to the Nightmare mount.
  • Fixed some bugs with mounts.
  • Fixed the chat panel not closing issue. (If kept continues please inform us)
  • A problem about warrior "Rush" skill is fixed.
  • 1080x2400 screen resolution has been added to the list for some devices.
  • Fixed the issue where pets were low health when revived.
  • The maximum rank points are capped at 5700.
  • The player's health will now be restored at the end of the matchmaking.
  • Removed the speed effect of jobs and items in matchmaking.

[DELAYED BUGS]

  • Incorrect positioning of the text cursor when PM'ing and linking Items in the chat window on mobile devices.
    (Fix is delayed to next update.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1943611
  • Loading history…
