Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 4 March 2023

Update v0.30-1/2 Small Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Card Exp & Level has been reset and the way to gain Experience significantly increased (by 10x).
  • Confection was activating without the needs of exp due to the Larva change if exp was inferior to 1.
  • Inventory scrapping new popup was blocking the double tap to scrap all (but you can always go in setting and turn the popup off, so a simple click is enough).
  • More Cosmetic set name were wrong but have been fixed.
  • Portuguese and Spanish translation were mixed.
  • Ascending was giving the wrong Card Exp required to level up.
  • Pet Damage was affected by the Pet Level Exp Card instead of the Pet Damage Card.
  • Regarding the Ascension Milestone that allow to keep Equipment after doing an Ascension, the Area to unlock it's power will now be the current Area where the Equipment dropped, not retroactive, but every Equipment that now drop won't have the Highest Area this Ascension applied.

