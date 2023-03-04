 Skip to content

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 4 March 2023

0.9.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed tutorial temporarily, will be redone after major changes
First conquest added: L 'Enfant Republic
Remove the original text country name display, with a vertical version of the national flag instead

